TELUS Corp Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp (TU) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$292 million, or C$0.19 per share. This compares with C$358 million, or C$0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TELUS Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$311 million or C$0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to C$5.230 billion from C$5.331 billion last year.

TELUS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$292 Mln. vs. C$358 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.19 vs. C$0.24 last year. -Revenue: C$5.230 Bln vs. C$5.331 Bln last year.

*Basic earnings per share

