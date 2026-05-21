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TELUS Commits Over $8 Bln To Boost Network Infrastructure & Operations Across Québec

May 21, 2026 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, TELUS Corporation (TU) announced its plan to invest over $8 billion over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Québec, Canada.

The company expects the investment in key projects to deliver critical infrastructure to strengthen the country's independence and leadership on the global stage.

Additionally, Telus intends to advance Canada's tech and AI sovereignty, pioneer environmental sustainability and economic prosperity, and foster healthy communities.

In the pre-market hours, TU is trading at $12.39, down 0.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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