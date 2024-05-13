TELUS Commits Over $16 Bln To Boost Its Network Infrastructure Across Alberta

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (T.TO), a Canadian IT company, said on Monday that it is investing more than $16 billion to significantly boost its network infrastructure and operations across Alberta over the next five years.

This will support to build ORAN network and support positive economic, health, and social outcomes for Albertans.

The move is part of a larger commitment to deploy $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability and advance its network technology.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested over $60 billion in Alberta to build network infrastructure, operations, and others.

