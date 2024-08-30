TELUS Boosts Streaming Services in Quebec With EnContinu+ Offerings

TELUS Corporation TU recently unveiled new additions to EnContinu+, a streaming bundle tailored specifically for Quebec residents. The new offering aims to boost the entertainment experience for TELUS and Koodo customers. By saving as much as 20% on the individual package, subscribers can access a wide array of content, combining French-language programming with internationally acclaimed shows and movies.



EnContinu+ is designed to cater to the diverse preferences of Quebec's streaming audience. The bundle currently comprises two price packages. The Basic Plan, priced at $25/month, includes Netflix Standard with ads, Club illico, Prime Video and TELUS Films & Series. With the Premium Plan at $38 per month, subscribers can enjoy ad-free Netflix Premium, along with other services.



A salient feature of the EnContinu+ bundle is its smooth integration with TELUS and Koodo services. This integration ensures that viewers can enjoy their preferred content across multiple devices, irrespective of their location. Existing subscribers of one or more of the included streaming services can link their accounts to EnContinu+ without losing their viewing history, settings, or profiles.

TELUS Corporation Price and Consensus

TELUS Corporation price-consensus-chart | TELUS Corporation Quote

Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS is one of the leading telecom carriers in Canada (the largest in western Canada), with more than C$20 billion in annual revenues and 19 million customer connections. It provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.



TELUS is continuously working to fuel innovation and growth in the Quebec economy. In July 2024, it announced a C$6.6 million private investment in the North Shore region of Quebec, with an additional investment of C$6.8 million from the government of Quebec and C$5.5 million from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.



The combined investment will support the deployment and upgradation of TU’s PureFibre and 5G networks in the region, along with the addition of 10 new 5G wireless sites. These investments reflect TELUS' broader commitment to Canada, as the company aims to invest C$73 billion across the country by 2028, including C$10 billion in the Quebec economy. As of June 30, 2024, TELUS is providing 5G network coverage to nearly 32 million Canadians, representing more than 86% of the population.



In the last reported quarter, TU’s total operating revenues grew 0.6% year over year to C$4,974 million, driven by higher service revenues in the TELUS technology solutions segment. However, the underperformance of the TELUS Digital segment remained a headwind. Operating revenues fell 7.9% year over year to C$666 million. The downside resulted from challenging macroeconomic conditions and lower revenues from a leading social media client and other technology clients, which led to a C$22 million revenue decline from the tech and games industry vertical.

TU’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). TELUS’ shares rose 0.2% in the last day’s trading on Aug. 29. Shares of the company have lost 10% in the year-to-date period against the sub-industry’s growth of 0.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Harmonic Inc. HLIT and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. ANET and HLIT presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, whereas UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets like cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.



Ubiquiti company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.