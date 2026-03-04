Markets
ASTS

TELUS, AST SpaceMobile Join Hands To Provide Satellite-Powered Cellular Services In Remote Canada

March 04, 2026 — 01:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (TU, T.TO), a communications technology company, and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), a space-based cellular broadband network company, have signed a commercial deal to provide space-based cellular broadband services to the remote locations across Canada.

With this, TELUS will invest in ground-based satellite infrastructure and become an equity shareholder in AST SpaceMobile.

TELUS customers will be able to send texts, make calls, and use data in Canada's most remote places using the smartphones they already own without special equipment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
TU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.