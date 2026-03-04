TELUS, AST SpaceMobile Join Hands To Provide Satellite-Powered Cellular Services In Remote Canada

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (TU, T.TO), a communications technology company, and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), a space-based cellular broadband network company, have signed a commercial deal to provide space-based cellular broadband services to the remote locations across Canada.

With this, TELUS will invest in ground-based satellite infrastructure and become an equity shareholder in AST SpaceMobile.

TELUS customers will be able to send texts, make calls, and use data in Canada's most remote places using the smartphones they already own without special equipment.

