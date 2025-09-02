Markets

TELUS To Acquire Full Ownership Of TELUS Digital For $539 Mln

September 02, 2025 — 10:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (TU), Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire the full ownership of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. or TELUS Digital for $4.50 per share, amounting to a total consideration of $539 million.

With this transaction, the companies expect to enable enhanced AI capabilities and SaaS transformation across all lines of our business, including telecommunications, TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods.

Moreover, TELUS Digital's independent Special Committee determined the arrangement is in the best interests of the company as well as fair to minority shareholders, and unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the arrangement.

Currently, TU is trading at $16.42, down 0.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

