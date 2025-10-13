Markets

Telstra Projects Up To A$4.75 Bln Cash EBIT In FY26

October 13, 2025 — 10:27 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, Telstra Group Limited's Chief Executive Officer Vicki Brady announced that the company expects fiscal year 2026 Cash EBIT to range between A$4.55 billion and A$4.75 billion, representing growth of 5.5% to 10% compared to fiscal year 2025. This outlook highlights the strong cash generation capabilities of Telstra's operating business.

Strategic investment for fiscal year 2026 is projected to be between A$0.3 billion and A$0.5 billion, driven by the ongoing rollout of the Intercity Fibre Network project.

Additionally, Telstra has transitioned from reporting underlying EBITDA to a more comprehensive metric—underlying EBITDA after lease amortisation (EBITDAaL)—to better reflect the full scope of business costs. The fiscal year 2026 guidance range for EBITDAaL is set between A$8.15 billion and A$8.45 billion.

