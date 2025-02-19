Telstra Partners With Ericsson To Launch First 5G Advanced Network In Asia-Pacific

(RTTNews) - Through a major partnership with Ericsson (ERIC), Telstra is set to become the first in the Asia-Pacific region to leverage a high-performing, programmable network with 5G Advanced capabilities.

Under the four-year deal, Telstra will upgrade its radio access network (RAN) with Ericsson's next-generation Open RAN-ready hardware solutions and 5G Advanced software. It will also implement AI and automation to optimize network management through self-detection and self-healing capabilities.

Further, the company will open the network to tech innovators from wider ecosystems via network APIs or Application Programming Interfaces.

