Telstra Confirms FY25 View; Unveils Connected Future 30 Strategy

May 27, 2025 — 01:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Australian telecom company Telstra Group Ltd. (TLS.AX, TTRAF) on Tuesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance and announced its Connected Future 30 Strategy, aiming to double down on connectivity and radically innovate in the core of its business over the next five years.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect underlying EBITDA, a key earnings metric, of A$8.5 billion to A$8.7 billion.

Further, the company said that under its new strategy, it is focusing on delivering positive operating leverage as driver of its growth. The company expects positive operating leverage, with underlying income growing faster than costs and BAU capex each year to fiscal 2030.

During an Investor Day presentation led by the CEO, the company said it expects the pace and scale of change to be extraordinary as new technologies including AI continue to be adopted. With demand for data and connectivity keeps growing, the new strategy is expected to drive even more demand for secure and reliable connectivity for the business.

With the move, Telstra expects to step up its focus on cost discipline and efficiency across the business and deliver consistent growth.

In Australia, Telstra shares were trading at A$4.7450, up 0.32%.

