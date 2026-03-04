Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Target (TGT)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded their outlook for Target (NYSE:TGT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Target is $106.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of $120.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 125,342MM, an increase of 19.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.92, a decrease of 11.84% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 586 owner(s) or 22.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.16%, an increase of 21.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.60% to 395,569K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 17,066K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,504K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,299K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,290K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 43.74% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,194K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,052K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,014K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,774K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing an increase of 54.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 38.35% over the last quarter.

