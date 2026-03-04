Stocks
TGT

Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Target (TGT)

March 04, 2026 — 07:03 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded their outlook for Target (NYSE:TGT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Target is $106.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of $120.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 125,342MM, an increase of 19.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.92, a decrease of 11.84% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 586 owner(s) or 22.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.16%, an increase of 21.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.60% to 395,569K shares. TGT / Target Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TGT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 17,066K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,504K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,299K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,290K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 43.74% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,194K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,052K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,014K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,774K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing an increase of 54.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 38.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Target Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Target Corporation-> See our take on Target Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.