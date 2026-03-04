Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Ross Stores (ROST)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded their outlook for Ross Stores (NasdaqGS:ROST) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.55% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ross Stores is $202.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $134.78 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.55% from its latest reported closing price of $197.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ross Stores is 23,514MM, an increase of 3.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.53, an increase of 14.43% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an decrease of 534 owner(s) or 26.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.25%, an increase of 13.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.83% to 301,915K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 9,781K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,763K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,721K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,873K shares , representing a decrease of 32.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 9,207K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,955K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,762K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,741K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 38.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,013K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,272K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 14.88% over the last quarter.

