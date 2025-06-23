Telos Corporation Expands TSA PreCheck Enrollment Network with 82 New Locations Nationwide

Telos Corporation expands TSA PreCheck enrollment with 82 new locations, totaling 350 centers across 38 states.

Telos Corporation has announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck enrollment network with the opening of 41 new locations in May and another 41 in June 2025, totaling 350 centers across 38 states. This initiative aims to enhance access to TSA PreCheck services for travelers nationwide, making it more convenient for them to enroll or renew memberships. TSA PreCheck offers expedited security screening for enrolled travelers, allowing them to keep on shoes and belts during checkpoints and typically wait less than 10 minutes for screening. Telos plans to continue expanding its services throughout 2025 to further improve consumer convenience. Travelers can find enrollment locations and manage their applications at the Telos TSA PreCheck website.

Potential Positives

Telos Corporation opens 82 new TSA PreCheck enrollment locations in May and June 2025, significantly enhancing the accessibility of TSA PreCheck services across the U.S.

The expansion increases the total number of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers operated by Telos to 350 in 38 states, positioning the company as a leading provider in the TSA PreCheck enrollment network.

Telos plans to further increase convenience for consumers by launching additional enrollment locations and extending operational hours throughout 2025.

The press release highlights the efficiency of TSA PreCheck, which allows members to enjoy faster security screenings, enhancing customer satisfaction and potentially driving more enrollments.

Potential Negatives

Increased competition in the TSA PreCheck enrollment space could dilute Telos' market share as more locations emerge, potentially impacting revenues.

The forward-looking statements section may indicate that Telos anticipates challenges in achieving its expansion goals and maintaining operational performance, which could raise concerns among investors.

The mention of uncertainties relating to the Company's forward-looking statements might lead to skepticism regarding Telos' ability to successfully execute its strategy moving forward.

FAQ

What is TSA PreCheck and how does it benefit travelers?

TSA PreCheck is a Trusted Traveler program that expedites security screening, allowing members to keep on shoes and jackets, and typically reduces wait times.

How many TSA PreCheck enrollment centers does Telos Corporation currently operate?

Telos Corporation operates 350 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 38 states in the U.S.

How can I enroll in TSA PreCheck with Telos?

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or schedule an enrollment appointment at Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website.

Can existing TSA PreCheck members renew their membership via Telos?

Yes, existing TSA PreCheck members can renew their membership on Telos' authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of their original provider.

Will Telos continue to expand its TSA PreCheck locations?

Yes, Telos plans to launch additional TSA PreCheck enrollment locations and extended hours throughout 2025.

ASHBURN, Va., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized enrollment provider, continues to expand its nationwide TSA PreCheck® enrollment network with the opening of 41 new TSA PreCheck enrollment locations in May and an additional 41 locations in June (as of June 23, 2025), bringing greater access to TSA PreCheck enrollment to travelers across the United States.





Telos now has 350 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open in 38 states across the U.S. The launch of these new enrollment centers represents the ongoing expansion of Telos’ national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, Telos will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.





“Telos is pleased to have opened 350 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 38 states, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Every minute matters during your travel day, and TSA PreCheck will help to streamline your travel experience.”





TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.





New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or schedule an enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website,



https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov



. Existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.





To find a TSA PreCheck enrollment by Telos location near you, please visit the Telos TSA PreCheck website:



https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/locations



.







About TSA PreCheck



®





TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at more than 200 airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a



DHS Trusted Traveler Program



for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million passengers.







About Telos Corporation









Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







