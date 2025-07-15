Telos Corporation Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization for Xacta® Cyber Governance Platform

Telos Corporation's Xacta platform receives FedRAMP High authorization, enhancing its security compliance for federal agencies.

Telos Corporation announced that its cyber governance, risk, and compliance platform, Xacta®, has received FedRAMP High authorization, verifying its capacity to securely handle sensitive government operations. This achievement allows Xacta to be listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, providing federal agencies with a trusted software-as-a-service solution to manage security risks effectively. CEO John B. Wood emphasized the importance of this authorization as a response to rising cyber threats. The FedRAMP High designation enables federal agencies to utilize cloud services for highly sensitive information. Xacta offers intelligent workflows, continuous compliance monitoring, and integrates advanced technologies like AI, positioning Telos as a leader in cybersecurity solutions. The company also recently secured StateRAMP High authorization, reinforcing its commitment to secure cloud offerings for state and local governments.

Potential Positives

Telos Corporation's Xacta® platform has achieved FedRAMP High authorization, establishing it as an authorized vendor for sensitive government operations.

This designation enhances Xacta's appeal to federal agencies and solidifies Telos's position as a leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions.

The FedRAMP High authorization positions Xacta for potential growth in the secure SaaS market, responding to the increasing demand for effective cyber risk management solutions.

With innovative features and a commitment to integrating the latest technologies, including AI, Xacta is positioned to effectively address complex security compliance challenges for its customers.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a forward-looking statement that warns of risks and uncertainties which may negatively impact the company's actual future performance, making it unclear whether current successes will translate into future growth.



The company did not provide specific financial metrics or growth projections associated with the newly achieved FedRAMP authorization, leaving stakeholders without concrete evidence of the potential impact on revenues or market share.



While the press release highlights achievements, it does not address any existing challenges or competitive pressures the company may be facing in the cybersecurity market, which could lead to concerns about sustainability and future performance.

FAQ

What is Xacta® and its significance for Telos Corporation?

Xacta® is a cyber governance, risk and compliance platform that helps manage security risks for sensitive government operations.

What does achieving FedRAMP High authorization mean?

It signifies that Xacta® meets rigorous security criteria, allowing federal agencies to safely utilize its cloud services for sensitive information.

How does Xacta® enhance cybersecurity for federal agencies?

Xacta® provides tools for managing cyber risks effectively, ensuring compliance and safeguarding sensitive information from evolving threats.

What is the importance of the FedRAMP Marketplace listing?

Being listed as an Authorized vendor confirms that Xacta® has passed necessary evaluations, increasing its visibility and trust among federal agencies.

How does Telos support state and local government agencies?

Telos offers Xacta with StateRAMP High authorization, ensuring compliance with stringent security standards for secure cloud-based solutions.

$TLS Insider Trading Activity

$TLS insiders have traded $TLS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BONNIE LYNN CARROLL sold 45,555 shares for an estimated $126,642

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $TLS stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TLS forecast page.

$TLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $2.25 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $2.5 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $6.0 on 03/11/2025

Full Release



ASHBURN, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today that its premier cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform, Xacta



®



, has achieved authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) at Impact Level “High.”





With this achievement, Telos is now listed in the



FedRAMP Marketplace



as an Authorized vendor, which means that the software-as-a-service (SaaS) version of



Xacta



has been rigorously evaluated and meets all readiness and security assessment criteria necessary to operate securely for sensitive government operations.





"Securing the FedRAMP High designation is a significant milestone for both Telos and our customers,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “In an era where federal agencies face increasingly sophisticated threats from malicious actors, including nation-state adversaries, it is crucial to manage security risks effectively. We are proud to empower our customers with the tools they need to achieve their missions safely and securely.”





FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that enables agencies to adopt modern cloud technologies by providing a standardized approach to the security and protection of federal information. The



FedRAMP High



impact level is the highest within the program, allowing federal agencies to safely and efficiently use cloud services while handling unclassified but highly sensitive information, such as financial information, healthcare records and personally identifiable information (PII).





Xacta's FedRAMP High Authorization not only enhances its appeal to federal agencies but also reinforces Telos Corporation's position as a leader in the cybersecurity and compliance space. With this authorization, Xacta is well-equipped to support the federal government's mission-critical operations and safeguard its most sensitive information. The FedRAMP High authorization positions Xacta for continued growth in the secure SaaS market, driven by the evolving threat landscape and increasing demand for effective cyber risk management solutions.





Xacta helps meet the complex challenges of managing cyber risk and security compliance with intelligent workflow, automated control selection and assessment, and continuous compliance monitoring. The SaaS instance of Xacta offers a vast knowledge base of thousands of individual security requirements and associated test procedures, organized and cross-referenced to multiple government and industry security policies and standards to produce artifacts in traditional office documents and digital formats like Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL). The Xacta team remains committed to innovation and integrating the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), into the Xacta environment.





Earlier this year, the



Xacta SaaS received StateRAMP High authorization



, which positions Telos as a trusted partner for state and local government agencies seeking secure cloud-based solutions that adhere to stringent StateRAMP security standards.





For more information about Xacta,



visit www.telos.com/xacta



.







About Telos Corporation









Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as more recent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at



https://investors.telos.com



and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.







Media:





media@telos.com









Investors:





InvestorRelations@telos.com





