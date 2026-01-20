Markets
TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Q4 Revenue Climbs

January 20, 2026 — 07:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX, TLX.AX) on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the fourth quarter, helped by increased revenue from the Precision Medicine segment and RLS third-party.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted revenue of $208 million, higher than $142 million in the same period last year.

Revenue from the Precision Medicine segment moved up to $161 million from $139 million a year ago. RLS third-party revenue stood at $45 million, compared with $00.00 million last year.

TLX was down by 1.03% at $7.68 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.