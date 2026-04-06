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Telix Pharmaceuticals Q1 Group Revenue Rises; Stock Up

April 06, 2026 — 10:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX, TLX.AX) reported that its group revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2016 increased about 24% to US$230 million, from US$186 million last year.

Precision Medicine revenue for the quarter were US$186 million, up 23% from prior year.

The company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2026 in a range of US$950 million to US$970 million.

TLX.AX was trading at A$13.54 up A$0.59 or 4.56%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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