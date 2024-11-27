Telix Pharmaceuticals Issues New Equity Under Incentive Scheme

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme, amounting to a total of 5,902,307 securities. This includes 314,000 share rights and over 5.5 million share appreciation rights, reflecting the company’s strategic initiatives to incentivize its workforce. Investors interested in Telix’s growth and employee engagement strategies might find this development significant.

