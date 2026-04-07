Telix Pharma Reports 24% Revenue Growth In Q1; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX), a commercial-stage company, reported first-quarter results on Monday, reflecting 24% revenue growth compared to the prior year. In addition, the firm reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance.

Following the news, TLX is up 4.29% at $9.48 in the overnight market.

Company Profile

The company operates through three segments, namely Precision Medicine, Therapeutics, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Its lead therapeutic product candidate is TLX591, a lutetium-177-labeled radio-antibody drug conjugate (rADC), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial (ProstACT GLOBAL) for patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Other key candidates include TLX250 for renal cell carcinoma, TLX101 for glioblastoma, and multiple early-stage therapies such as TLX592 and TLX252. The company is also advancing diagnostic agents like TLX591 and TLX250, supporting its strategy of combining imaging and targeted therapy.

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of 2026, Telix Group revenue jumped 24% to $230 million from $186 million in the prior year.

Precision Medicine revenue increased 23% to $186 million from $151 million in the prior year, mainly driven by strong revenue growth in both Illuccix and Gozellix segments.

Looking ahead to 2026, Telix reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $950 million to $970 million.

First Quarter Highlights

Part 1 of ProstACT Global, the Phase 3 trial of TLX591-Tx, achieved its study objectives, demonstrating an acceptable safety and tolerability profile with no new safety signals observed.

Telix has commenced engagement with the FDA to present data from Part 1 and verify eligibility for U.S. patients to participate in Part 2.

The firm has resubmitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for TLX101-Px (Pixclara), its Brain Cancer Imaging Candidate, with additional data requested by the FDA.

Telix reported a year-end cash balance of $141.9 million for 2025.

TLX has traded between $6.28 and $20.00 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $9.09, down 0.44%.

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