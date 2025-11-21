Markets
Telix Opens First Cyclotron Facility In Asia-Pacific

November 21, 2025 — 01:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TLX, TLPPF, TLX.AX), on Friday announced officially opened Telix Manufacturing Solutions in Yokohama, marking its first cyclotron facility in the Asia-Pacific region.

The site will first support clinical supply of TLX250-CDx, Telix's kidney cancer imaging candidate.

Yokohama Telix will later supply other investigational and future commercial radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of prostate and brain cancer.

Telix Manufacturing Solutions is a 39-site network enabling Telix to produce and distribute radiopharmaceuticals worldwide, supported by major hubs in Brussels and the U.S. and powered by the company's QIS isotope production technology.

Telix Pharma closed trading 0.72% lesser at AUD 13.78 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

