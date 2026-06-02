BioTech
TLX

Telix And United Imaging Partner To Explore Theranostics Workflows; Stock Down

June 02, 2026 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TLX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, and United Imaging Healthcare North America, Inc. announced Tuesday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate a strategic research collaboration in the United States (U.S.) focused on advancing integrated theranostics solutions, a medical approach that combines therapy and diagnostics into a single strategy.

United Imaging develops and produces medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and systems that support the entire imaging diagnosis and treatment process.

Partnership will evaluate Telix's molecular imaging portfolio, validated clinical protocols, and candidates in combination with United Imaging's advanced scanner platforms.

The collaboration will initially focus on TLX101-Px (Pixclara, Floretyrosine F 18) in the U.S, with potential expansion into additional markets.

TLX101-Px is a PET imaging candidate and is awaiting the FDA decision on September 11, 2026, for its NDA submitted in April 2026. It has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA for the characterisation of recurrent or progressive glioma from treatment-related changes.

The framework will also support potential co-development, validation, and deployment of integrated theranostics workflows.

"Through this collaboration with Telix, we aim to explore how deeply integrated imaging, AI, and radiopharmaceutical workflows can be combined to support routine clinical use at scale" said Jeffrey M. Bundy, President & Chief Commercial Officer, United Imaging Healthcare North America.

TLX has traded between $6.28 and $18.49 over the last year. TLX is currently trading at $9.12, down 3.18%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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