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Telia Earnings Up In Q1

April 24, 2026 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telia Co. AB (TLSNF, TELIA.ST), a Swedish telecommunications company, on Friday reported its first quarter net income increased compared with the previous year. The company also reiterates full year 2026 service revenue outlook.

First quarter, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 1.66 billion Swedish Kronas from 510 million Swedish Kronas in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 0.42 Swedish Kronas versus 0.53 Swedish Kronas last year.

EBITDA slid to 7.39 billion Swedish Kronas from 7.94 billion Swedish Kronas in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 7.94 billion Swedish Kronas from 7.80 billion Swedish Kronas a year ago.

Operating income declined to 3.10 billion Swedish Kronas from 3.60 billion Swedish Kronas in the prior year.

Revenue declined to 19.97 billion Swedish Kronas from 20.04 billion Swedish Kronas in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects service revenue growth, like-for-like, of around 2% adjusted EBITDA growth, like-for-like, of around 3%.

On Thursday, Telia Co. closed trading 2.26% higher at SEK 47.59 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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