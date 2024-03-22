Television Marketing: Is It Right for Your Agency?

Going Old School: How to Attract Medicare Leads with TV Advertising

Forget fancy algorithms—rediscover this low-tech, high-impact, and underutilized method of reaching Medicare clients. Is it the key to unlocking explosive enrollment growth for your agency?

This week on Stay Paid, we’re joined by Bobby Jones, founder and president of Delta Medicare Benefits Group in Memphis, Tennessee. Bobby has discovered a way to turn back the clock and achieve incredible results with a classic marketing strategy: television advertising.

It might not be the most budget-friendly approach, but Bobby’s return on investment speaks for itself. His team secured an enviable 400 signed applications in just one month!

Join us as Bobby shares the nuts and bolts of getting started, including:

Breaking down the costs: Understand the financial investment involved in TV advertising.

Selecting formats: Explore the different commercial formats available and which have worked best for him.

Explore the different commercial formats available and which have worked best for him. Choosing the best airtime: Learn his precise tactic for identifying the most profitable time slots for reaching a Medicare audience.

But Bobby’s secrets don’t stop there. He’ll also reveal his unique approach to hiring agents and the value proposition embedded within his strategy.

