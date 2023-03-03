TeleTech Holdings (TTEC) Declares $0.52 Dividend

TeleTech Holdings said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.52 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.49%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 2.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.84% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for TeleTech Holdings is $62.37. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.84% from its latest reported closing price of $40.54.

The projected annual revenue for TeleTech Holdings is $2,578MM, an increase of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeleTech Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTEC is 0.11%, a decrease of 26.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 20,477K shares. The put/call ratio of TTEC is 2.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,412K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 877K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 34.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 593K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 567K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 6.38% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 532K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 24.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 24.80% over the last quarter.

TTEC Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 61,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.