Telesat Corporation Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Telesat Corporation (TSAT) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -C$125.543 million

The company's bottom line came in at -C$125.543 million, or -C$8.48 per share. This compares with -C$126.311 million, or -C$8.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.5% to C$94.041 million from C$127.995 million last year.

Telesat Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$125.543 Mln. vs. -C$126.311 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$8.48 vs. -C$8.97 last year. -Revenue: C$94.041 Mln vs. C$127.995 Mln last year.

This decrease in revenue was mainly due to rate and capacity reductions by certain of the company’s North American DTH customers and lower revenue from enterprise customers serving rural broadband users.

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