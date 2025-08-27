Telesat Announces Appointment Of Donald Tremblay As CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Telesat Corp. (TSAT), Wednesday announced the appointment of Donald Tremblay as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 20, 2025.

He will succeed Andrew Browne, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Most recently, Tremblay served as CFO of Champion Iron, where he was responsible for managing the company's finances and treasury.

Tuesday, Telesat's stock closed at $20.30, down 1.41 percent on the Nasdaq.

