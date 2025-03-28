Telephone & Data Systems' Series VV Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRV shares, versus TDS:
Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:
In Friday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are down about 1.8%.
Also see: NPK market cap history
GCBC Dividend History
EDT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.