Telephone & Data Systems' Series VV Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $17.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.84% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TDS.PRV was trading at a 28.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.75% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRV shares, versus TDS:

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Friday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are down about 1.8%.

