Telephone & Data Systems Inc Q2 Loss Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$14 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$19 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.238 billion from $1.267 billion last year.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$14 Mln. vs. -$19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.13 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.238 Bln vs. $1.267 Bln last year.

