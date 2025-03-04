Telenor Fuels AI-Driven Innovations With Launch of 5G Solutions Lab

Telenor ASA TELNY and its partner ecosystem have unveiled the 5G Solutions Lab, a cutting-edge 5G test facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. This test facility is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered industrial solutions using the advanced capabilities of 5G. The initiative is aimed at enabling predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring and enhanced operational efficiencies for businesses across industries.



With the surging demand for high-speed, low-latency and secure connectivity, Telenor’s new facility provides an ideal environment for businesses to test and deploy real-world 5G solutions that comply with global standards. It provides a state-of-the-art environment for exploring innovative use cases, including AI-powered predictive maintenance, advanced warning systems, real-time monitoring and enhanced worker safety solutions. AI-driven predictive maintenance delivers significant advantages in efficiency, cost reduction and new revenue generation.



Key use cases include 5G-powered drones optimizing critical societal operations with speed and precision, 5G autonomous vehicles enhancing traffic safety and efficiency through real-time data processing and Edge AI enabling AI-driven applications at the network edge for instant industrial insights.



The 5G Solutions Lab in Gothenburg is part of Telenor’s Open Lab initiative, a global platform designed to drive faster and better innovation by teaming up with partners, startups and customers. Being part of Lindholmen Science Park, a hub for industrial innovations, the new lab enables Telenor to expand its testing ecosystem beyond its established IoT connectivity facilities in Karlskrona.

TELNY Rides on a Robust Partner Ecosystem

The success of the 5G Solutions Lab is backed by partners across a broad spectrum of industrial verticals, ranging from telecom, AI and IoT to cloud computing. These partners bring a wide range of expertise and cutting-edge technologies to power the lab’s infrastructure, applications and services.



Some of the key contributors are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which provides high-performance edge infrastructure supporting 5G and AI workloads; Red Hat, offering a flexible AI and MLOps platform for hybrid cloud and edge computing; Intel, which powers edge AI infrastructure, Induo supplying 5G SA devices, TCS building the 5G and edge services marketplace and Nokia, which delivers 5G RAN, service orchestration and monetization solutions, among others.



As industries continue to embrace digital transformation, TELNY remains at the forefront of strategic collaboration. In December 2024, it partnered with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to expedite its transition to cloud-based TV streaming services. Through this initiative, TELNY will leverage AWS' cutting-edge technologies to create a cloud-native, comprehensive streaming platform to enhance the streaming experience for millions of customers across Norway, Sweden and Finland.

TELNY’S Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, Telenor carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 20.8% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 12.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET. IDCC & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.

