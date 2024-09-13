Telenor Drives AI-First Digital Transformation With Google Cloud

Telenor ASA TELNY recently expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to build a unified data and analytics platform that will not only support Telenor's operations but also its long-term growth and innovation goals. Its AI-First strategy focuses on harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive business outcomes and enhance its services.



With Google Cloud, Telenor aims to develop a cloud-native data platform capable of supporting hyper-personalized customer experiences, operational efficiency and improving network performance. Google Cloud’s portfolio of products — including BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Looker — remains at the core of this transformation. These tools will be integrated into a harmonized, cloud-native platform, Nova, which will serve as Telenor’s next-generation data and analytics orchestration engine.



Google Cloud also provides Telenor with a set of real-time data tools — including Dataflow, Cloud Data Fusion, Pub/Sub, Dataform and Dataplex — that allow the company to monitor hundreds or terabytes of data from its operations and networks, identify patterns or anomalies and develop AI-driven products and services.



The ability to gain real-time insights into data enables Telenor to quickly respond to customer needs. Through this collaboration, the firm is transforming its data infrastructure, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative services and driving operational efficiency across the Nordics.

TELNY’s Commitment to Innovation-Driven Strategy

Strategic investments remain at the forefront for Telenor as it accelerates digital transformation. To boost its state-of-the-art cybersecurity entity (Telenor Cyberdefence), it acquired the Norwegian branch of the Sweden-based Combitech AB — Combitech AS. Combitech AS’s robust security infrastructure and expert professionals support Telenor Cyberdefense’s vision.



The company has also solidified its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its sovereign cloud posture with the help of its advanced Skygard center and AWS’ sovereign-by-design solution. It plans to invest roughly 100 million NOK for this initiative. Earlier in the year, Telenor teamed up with NVIDIA to drive AI-powered innovation within a broad spectrum of startups, enterprises and government entities spanning across the Nordic region. The initiative is likely to cushion its AI-First ambition.



Continued advancements in technology and cybersecurity projects have enabled TELNY to exit the first half of 2024 with strong financial results across key markets in the Nordics and Asia. In the second quarter, it achieved service revenues of NOK 16.3 billion ($1.51 billion) compared with the year-ago quarter’s NOK 15.83 billion. The 4.5% organic increase was driven by the healthy growth in Telenor Nordics (4%) and Telenor Asia (6%). For 2024, management anticipates low-to-mid single-digit organic growth in Nordic service revenues.



Telenor is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, operating in one of the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It provides mobile communication services globally.

TELNY’S Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, Telenor carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 20% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 1.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Harmonic Inc. HLIT and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. ANET and HLIT presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets like cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.



Ubiquiti company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telenor ASA (TELNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.