Telegram Users Now Have A Seamless Gateway To Access Cryptocurrencies

The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) and Blockchain.com have come together to enable crypto accessibility seamlessly within the Telegram ecosystem and its more than 800 million monthly active users.

The partnership also included an attractive incentive program for Blockchain.com users wherein they would receive an additional $5 worth of Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON) on a purchase of $20 worth of Toncoin on the platform.

TON Foundation is a Swiss nonprofit organization formed in 2023 dedicated to advancing the Web3 ecosystem within Telegram. Toncoin is the cryptocurrency native to the TON network and its transaction pairs will include GBP, USD and EUR.

Blockchain.com is a platform serving both retail customers and institutional players in the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Action: Toncoin has reported a 1.6% gain in today’s trade at the time of writing. In the past week, the coin has seen a surge of 8.6% while the past year reported a 68.7% gain, based on Coingecko data.

This move will enable Telegram users to manage their cryptocurrencies and engage in buying, selling and trading activities as smoothly as sending a text message.

The collaboration also led Toncoin to the 90 million wallets hosted by Blockchain.com and enabled a gateway to buy and sell their cryptocurrencies. With this, the adoption of Toncoin and user engagement will be highly boosted.

Other Developments: The foundation introduced TON Space, a self-custody cryptocurrency wallet based on the TON network in September 2023, which was integrated into Telegram’s settings menu for existing wallet users located outside the U.S. The service will become a default feature in Telegram’s menu starting in November 2023.

Separately, TON Foundation is looking to set a world record for the fastest blockchain on Oct. 31, 2023, in a live event, to promote its potential of The Open Network.

