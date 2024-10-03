Telegram Has Shared User Data for Years, CEO Confirms

Telegram has been quietly sharing user IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities for years, according to CEO Pavel Durov. In a surprising update on Oct. 2, Durov clarified that this disclosure of data from criminal users has been happening since 2018—long before last week’s headlines sparked concern. He emphasized that nothing major has changed in Telegram’s approach, despite what recent news may have suggested.

Telegram’s Data Sharing Practices Aren’t New

Durov explained that the company’s process of sharing IP addresses and phone numbers with law enforcement is not new, stating, “little has changed.” Since 2018, Telegram has complied with privacy laws in many countries while staying true to its values of protecting freedom and privacy. Telegram was “built to protect activists and ordinary people,” Durov emphasized, but the platform will not tolerate criminal activity.

Thousands of Requests Processed

Telegram has processed thousands of requests for data disclosures. In India, Telegram’s largest market, the company handled 2461 legal requests in Q1 2024 alone. Brazil saw 75 legal requests in the same quarter. According to Durov, this data-sharing policy is crucial to ensuring the platform isn’t used for illicit purposes.

Why This Matters Now

The CEO’s comments follow recent legal trouble in France, where Durov faced charges related to illegal activity on Telegram. Although Durov believes the accusations are “misguided,” he remains focused on ensuring the platform balances privacy with legal compliance.

