Telefonica (TEF) Unveils Helium Mobile Hotspots in Mexico

Telefonica TEF and Nova Labs have collaborated to launch Helium Mobile Hotspots in Mexico.

Helium Mobile Hotspots are easy to install and can be implemented in small spaces, thereby increasing mobile coverage, noted TEF. This also enables mobile data to be offloaded from the main network to the Helium Mobile Network.

Helium Mobile Hotspots are connected to Telefonica’s proprietary management system, which maintains full control of its customers' access to the Helium Mobile Network for mobile data sessions. The company strictly monitors hotspot status before permitting access to users and allowing them to download data over the Helium Mobile Network. The solution integrates the core cellular network with Helium Mobile Network coverage. It is designed to be implemented globally and for use by any operator, added the company.

Telefónica and Nova Labs have built this solution on the OpenWifi standard developed by Telecom Infra Project. The solution allows certain Movistar users in Mexico to gain access to the Helium Mobile Network using their Movistar SIM cards for authentication.

Helium Mobile Hotspots solutions will be implemented with certain select clients in Mexico City and Oaxaca.

TEF highlighted the importance of this initiative in Mexico as it continues to look for ways to expand coverage through low-cost and cooperative-based solutions. The company plans to integrate this solution into its portfolio of mobile networks for different countries across Latin America if the program in Mexico is successful.

The solution is major enhancement for the telco industry and is likely to bring down infrastructure costs without compromising the quality of service, added Nova Labs.

Telefonica provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company is focusing on divesting stakes in more mature businesses to finance its 5G and optic fiber initiatives to tackle profitability challenges caused by intense competition and the substantial investments needed for next-generation mobile technology infrastructure.

