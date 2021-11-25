Telefonica (TEF) Ties Up With Wipro for Network Automation

Telefonica, S.A. TEF recently announced that it has partnered with Wipro Limited WIT to bolster the automation of network operations. Per the agreement, the Spain-based tech giant will capitalize on a common CI/CD/CT (Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing) framework.



The framework, developed by Wipro, can be implemented locally to address specific local integration requirements. It has been specifically designed for all markets to keep up with the escalating volume and complexity of the Network Functions. At a time when automation seems to be the need of the hour, CI/CD/CT is considered an ideal tool, which will enable rapid adaptation to future technological changes.



Based in Bengaluru, India, Wipro is a multinational organization that specializes in consulting, information technology and business process services. This Fortune India 500 company boasts a diverse portfolio of innovative offerings and caters to clients across six continents. It leverages future-ready technologies such as cognitive computing, robotics and hyper-automation to be on par with the emerging industry standards.



Further, the common CI/CD/CT platform will enable Telefonica OpCos to seamlessly collaborate with greater scope for parametrization/configuration, sharing design and test plans. The network automation solution will be based on opensource tools with the possibility of integration with the CI/CD/CT pipeline in the future. Both entities aim to introduce CI/CD/CT framework in Telefonica’s Brazilian and German markets and augment its footprint in Spain and U.K. markets.



As part of this project, Wipro will support Telefonica in creating a programmable and automated environment based on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. The IT company will also facilitate TEF in carrying out various use cases over Telco Cloud environments while incorporating the CI/CD/CT framework in the Telefonica Technology and Automation Lab based in Madrid.



As an integral part of the 5G strategy, CI/CD/CT ensures an agile working methodology and accelerates time to market with utmost adaptability. Earlier this year, Wipro and Telefonica Germany/O2 had signed a five-year strategic partnership as part of the Radical IT Transformation (RAITT) program. As part of the initiative, Wipro was responsible for revamping Telefonica Germany/O2’s Business Support Systems and associated Quality Assurance while bolstering growth in the booming B2B market segment.



Backed by Wipro’s converged solutions, the latest network automation move will likely allow Telefonica to serve all technology segments, thanks to enhanced delivery mechanisms and service quality. It is worth mentioning that O-RAN, automation and network disaggregation form the crux of this initiative. In sync with this, Wipro currently intends to channelize its investments in not only boosting Telefonica’s future network transformation but also strengthening open-source-based network automation.



Telefonica provides a comprehensive suite of service platforms for fast go-to-market launches. Its IoT connectivity platform has been designed to address dynamic business requirements and enable a cost-effective solution to improve business productivity. It has invested heavily in the deployment and transformation of its network to provide seamless connectivity with enhanced speed, coverage and security. TEF is capitalizing on the opportunities in the digital world through several growth strategies to enhance long-term prospects.



Telefonica's shares have lost 9.7% against the industry's growth of 1.7% in the past three months. Nevertheless, we remain impressed by the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

