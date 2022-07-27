Telefonica Deutschland Turns To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB), a German telecommunication firm, reported that its second quarter profit was 41 million euros compared to a loss of 45 million euros in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were 0.01 euros compared to a loss of 0.03 euros in the previous year.

OIBDA, adjusted for exceptional effects, for the quarter rose to 629 million euros from 612 million euros in the previous year.

Revenues for the second quarter increased 5.8% year-over-year to 2.00 billion euros, reflecting mobile service revenue growth momentum despite tough comps in the quarter and on strong demand for handsets.

The company has expanded its outlook for OIBDA adjusted for special effects upwards to 'low to low mid-single digit percentage growth' in financial year 2022 and re-iterated its outlook for revenues of 'low single digit percentage growth'.

