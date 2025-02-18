Telefonica Boosts Data Governance Portfolio With Collibra Alliance

Telefonica, S.A. TEF recently teamed up with Collibra, which specializes in data intelligence and governance, to provide enterprises with robust data governance solutions that ensure reliability, transparency, and compliance. With Collibra’s unified data governance platform integrated into Telefonica’s offerings, organizations in Spain can now harness the power of high-quality, efficiently managed data to drive informed decision-making and accelerate AI adoption.



Collibra’s platform evaluates and tracks various data and AI use cases to guarantee their credibility. It also helps users understand, access and see their data clearly, boosting its value while reducing potential risks. In addition, it automates compliance with data privacy regulations by assessing the risk of sensitive data and automatically applying predefined access rules to ensure legal compliance and protect sensitive information.



The solution is flexible and can grow with the needs of any business. It allows organizations to make the most of their current technology by easily working with cloud services, data lakes (which store lots of different kinds of data) and intelligence tools.



The company is set to present this partnership at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. During the event, Telefonica will host a session titled ‘Green Algorithms, from Risk to Opportunity’ on March 5 at the Telefonica stand.

TEF continues to ink strategic partnerships, which position it for long-term growth and success. In January 2025, Telefonica forged an agreement with IBM to engineer robust security solutions that safeguard businesses and public institutions from the risks of a post-quantum world. By combining Telefonica’s cybersecurity capabilities with IBM’s expertise in quantum-safe cryptography, businesses and public organizations can proactively protect their critical data and stay ahead of potential threats.



The company aims to optimize value creation by prioritizing investment in its core operations. Its operating model is likely to accelerate the digitization of the Group’s operations. However, management remains wary about a debt-laden balance sheet, stiff competition and forex headwinds. Currently, it has a debt-to-capital ratio of 0.61.

TEF’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TEF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have grown 10.9% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 12.9%.



