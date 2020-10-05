Teleflex's (TFX) Arrow EZ-IO Gets FDA's Expanded Indications

Teleflex Incorporated TFX recently received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance to expand the Indications for Use of its Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous (IO) Vascular Access System. With the expanded indication, the device can be used for up to 48 hours when alternate intravenous access is not available or reliably established in patients aged 12 years and above.

For investors’ note, the Arrow EZ-IO device can be used in cases where intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain in emergency, urgent or medically necessary cases for up to 24 hours. Further, per the expanded indication, the access can be extended for up to 48 hours.

With the expanded Indications for Use, Teleflex aims to strengthen its Vascular Access business across the globe.

Significance of the Clearance

Per management, one of the most basic but critical component of patient care is vascular access. The ability to use the Arrow EZ-IO system for a longer period (dwell time) enables clinicians to utilize the IO access for the entire period of therapy in patients with difficult vascular access for up to 48 hours.

The expanded indication provides additional time to physicians to choose the personalized device and optimal site for insertion to establish safe vascular access in patients. This is of utmost importance amid the current situation where the number of patients outweigh the available limited resources.

The management also confirmed that the FDA’s approval for an expanded indication was pursued based on the medical fraternity’s demand for a longer dwell time.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global IO devices market was valued at more than $361 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $586.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of approximately 5.5%. Factors like rising number of medical emergency situations, increasing incidence of various diseases and a growing elderly population are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the expanded Indications for Use of the Arrow EZ-IO System is likely to significantly boost Teleflex’s business.

Recent Developments

Of late, Teleflex has witnessed a few developments across its businesses.

During the second-quarter earnings call in August, the company confirmed that growth in its EZ-IO products contributed to its top line. Further, Teleflex stated that its Vascular Access business remained strong due to demand driven by the pandemic.

In July, the company announced presenting data from three studies of the UroLift System at the European Association of Urology 2020 virtual congress, which demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the minimally-invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia among broad patient groups.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 2.3% in the past year compared with the industry and S&P 500’s 20.9% and 14.1% growth, respectively.

