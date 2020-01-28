Teleflex's Bipolar Temporary Pacing Guidewire Gets FDA Nod

Teleflex Incorporated TFX received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its bipolar temporary pacing guidewire — Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire. Per Teleflex, the device will be the first commercially available bipolar temporary pacing guidewire, specially designed for use during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV).



Notably, the company is planning a limited market release of the device in the United States during the first quarter of 2020.



With the latest regulatory approval, Teleflex aims to strengthen foothold in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market globally. Notably, the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular business is a component of the company’s Americas segment.







Significance of the Approval



The temporary pacing guidewire is a significant procedural improvement over the traditional right ventricular rapid pacing. The device also supports valve delivery and allows simultaneous intraventricular bipolar pacing during TAVR or BAV procedures. It, thus, simplifies the TAVR procedure and reduces the procedural time.



Per the company, the device, with its cutting-edge technology, will significantly help surgeons to improve patient outcomes by addressing clinical needs, which were previously not met during TAVR and BAV surgeries.



Industry Prospects



Per a report published on Data Bridge Market Research, the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.08% between 2019 and 2026. Factors like increasing elderly population and rising incidence of chronic illnesses are expected to drive the market.



Given the market potential, the approval is well-timed.



Recent Developments



Of late, Teleflex has witnessed a slew of developments in its product portfolios, including regulatory clearance.



The company received the FDA’s clearance for an expanded indication for the use of the UroLift System to treat enlarged prostates (between 80cc and 100cc) in January 2020.



Teleflex announced plans of showcasing the Interventional product portfolio, including the MANTA Vascular Closure Device and Langston Dual Lumen Catheters, at the PCR London Valves in London, U.K., in November 2019.



Price Performance



Shares of Teleflex have gained 41.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 14.4% rally.



