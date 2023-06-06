News & Insights

Teleflex: FDA Clears Arrow EZ-IO Needle As MR Conditional

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) announced FDA 510(k) clearance of Arrow EZ-IO Needle for MR conditional safety status labeling. The company said the new labeling allows the clinician to continuously care for patients who require MRI scans without interruption to the established site for vascular access.

The EZ-IO Needle is a critical component of the Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System. The EZ-IO System can be used when intravenous access is difficult in emergent, urgent, or medically necessary cases.

Michelle Fox, Corporate Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, said: "Patients who require emergent or urgent MRI now have an additional vascular access option."

