Teleflex (TFX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.21, changing hands as high as $136.95 per share. Teleflex Incorporated shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFX's low point in its 52 week range is $102.58 per share, with $188.7799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.