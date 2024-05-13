Teleflex (TFX) Expands Vascular Access Portfolio With New Launch

Teleflex TFX recently launched the Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Access Procedure Tray, which contains all the components required for the IO access procedure. The tray includes the first FDA-cleared sterile, single-use, battery-powered driver, which provides clinicians with an IO access option that can be used in a sterile field in the operation room and any other area of the hospital that requires a sterile field.

Enabling a streamlined clinician workflow, the latest development is also expected to enhance the company’s Vascular Access product category.

News in Detail

Teleflex’s newest IO access product reflects its commitment to innovation, helping clinicians and elevating patient care in challenging vascular access situations. Delayed vascular access can result in treatment delays, which can lead to adverse outcomes. The Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Access System can be used when intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain in emergent, urgent or medically necessary cases.

The tray is packaged with an Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Needle Set (15mm, 25mm or 45mm), which is designed to help ensure a fast, precise and steady insertion. Additional components include a Ppre-filled saline syringe and a ChloraPrep Frepp Clear applicator, EZ-Stabilizer Dressing, an EZ-Connect Extension Set, a SharpsAway II Locking Sharps Disposal Cup and an EZ-IO Patient Wristband. Alongside this, a quick reference guide is printed on the underside of every tray lidstock.



Teleflex developed the Arrow EZ-IO Procedure Tray in response to healthcare professionals' daily challenges, aiming to introduce a solution that combines their industry-backed IO access device with enhanced convenience. The design of the tray is suitable for compact storage on hospital shelving and is small enough to fit in any code cart. Clinicians now have a choice between the reusable Arrow EZ-IO Power Driver and the new single-use tray.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the Intraosseous Infusion device market was valued at $1 billion in 2023 and is likely to surge at 5.4% CAGR through 2030.

The market is rapidly growing owing to an increase in emergency care cases and the prevalence of chronic conditions such as severe accidents and cardiovascular ailments, among others. Moreover, the rising incidences of cardiovascular disorders, along with technologically advanced new products and approvals, are set to fuel future growth.

Notable Developments

In the first quarter of 2024, the Vascular Access division reported underlying growth in PICCs (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters), Central Access and EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System, partially impacted by the Endurance recall. Teleflex continues to see opportunities for share gains in peripheral access markets, and the new product initiatives are likely to play a role.

Last month, the company expanded its structural heart portfolio through the limited market release of the Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire. Featuring a simple design to create procedural efficiencies, the bipolar Guidewire offers dual functionality, supporting both valve delivery and ventricular bipolar pacing during structural heart procedures, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV).

Price Performance

In the past year, TFX shares have decreased 17.9% against the industry’s rise of 6.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.