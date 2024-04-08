Teleflex (TFX) Debuts the New Unified UroLift 2 System With ATC

Teleflex TFX recently announced the upcoming full market release of the Advanced Tissue Control (“ATC”) feature on its unified UroLift 2 System — a platformdesigned for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms in men with all prostate types up to 100g. The UroLift 2 System with ATC (UroLift 2 ATC) has received FDA clearance, marking a significant advancement in BPH care.

The recent development is also expected to significantly enhance Teleflex’s Interventional Urology product category.

More on the UroLift 2 ATC

Teleflex’s UroLift 2 System leads the market as a proven minimally invasive treatment for BPH that provides an effective alternative to BPH medications and major surgery. The UroLift 2 ATC represents a breakthrough in BPH treatment, featuring an adaptable design that enables physicians to customize treatments to each patient’s unique anatomy. This personalized approach is poised to help maximize effectiveness.



The system offers physicians enhanced confidence, improved control of obstructive tissue and targeting accuracy through tissue control wings and laser-etched needle markers designed to make tissue manipulation and implant delivery more precise. A streamlined delivery system, utilizing one handle per procedure and individual implant cartridges, also ensures increased physician comfort and improves efficiency during the procedure.

News in Detail

UroLift 2 ATC is said to optimize enlarged prostate treatment by providing urologists with unparalleled confidence and customization capabilities.

According to the company’s spokesperson for The Americas, the UroLift 2 System with ATC offers a comprehensive solution for BPH care, combining cutting-edge technology with proven clinical outcomes. The innovative platform streamlines procedures and eliminates the need to transition between platforms during a procedure. Enhanced features, including greater and more consistent implant compression and reduced waste, are expected to boost healthcare delivery outcomes and efficiency.

Furthermore, the Vice President of Research and Development for Teleflex Interventional Urology underscored that the system is designed to deliver the same proven effectiveness of the UroLift System, with significant enhancements on a unified UroLift 2 platform. Based on physician feedback, the UroLift 2 ATC maintains the efficacy of the UroLift System, improves overall performance and offers physicians the advantage of efficiently treating a broader range of patients. This expanded capability opens up new avenues for patient care.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global BPH treatment devices market was valued at $1.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% by 2030.

Developments in the Interventional Urology Portfolio

In the last reported fourth quarter of 2023, the product category registered a 4.2% increase in revenues, bolstered by the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences. Revenues modestly exceeded expectations, mainly due to the outperformance of Barrigel — the NASHA (Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid) spacer designed by Palette. UroLift revenues in international markets, particularly Japan, saw healthy growth, while initial launch activities in China remained on the plan, with an emphasis on training surgeons and gaining reimbursement.

In November 2023, the company highlighted the results of a new peer-reviewed study, which suggested that within a year of BPH surgery, one in 20 patients may require retreatment regardless of whether they receive a TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate), GreenLight, Rezum or UroLift. Additionally, at one year, procedural complications requiring a return procedure in the outpatient setting were lowest following UroLift and highest following Rezum. The average time to the first complication was the longest for UroLift. These outcomes are said to have reinforced the position of the UroLift system as the goal standard in minimally invasive surgical treatment for BPH.

