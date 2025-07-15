Teleflex Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $144.4, along with a high estimate of $173.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 6.48% from the previous average price target of $154.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Teleflex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $130.00 $145.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $137.00 $140.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $173.00 $191.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $145.00 $150.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $146.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teleflex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teleflex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teleflex compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teleflex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Teleflex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Teleflex's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teleflex analyst ratings.

Delving into Teleflex's Background

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2024 sales), interventional (19%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (15%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (7%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

A Deep Dive into Teleflex's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Teleflex faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.04% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Teleflex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

