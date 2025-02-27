Teleflex Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is a global provider of medical technology products. Valued at $8.2 billion by market cap, Teleflex designs and develops single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Teleflex has continued to underperform the broader market over the past year. TFX stock has tanked 22% over the past 52 weeks and 20 basis points in 2025, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.5% surge over the past year and 1.3% gains in 2025.

Zooming in further, Teleflex has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s (IHI) 12.1% gains over the past 52 weeks and 10.1% returns on a YTD basis.

Teleflex’s stock plummeted over 14.5% after the release of its disappointing Q3 results on Oct. 31. Due to the ongoing softness in OEM revenues, the company’s overall net revenues increased by a modest 2.4% year-over-year to $764.4 million, missing the Street’s expectations by 40 basis points. Meanwhile, the company observed a notable surge in SG&A expenses, leading to a 9.7% year-over-year decline in operating income to $149.3 million. Furthermore, although the company adjusted EPS of $3.49 surpassed the consensus estimates by 3.3%, it represents a 4.1% drop in earnings compared to the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, Teleflex lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance range to 2.90% - 3.40%, which shattered investor confidence.

Teleflex is set to announce its fiscal 2024 results before the market opens today and analysts expect TFX to deliver a modest 3.4% year-over-year growth in EPS to $13.98. On a positive note, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 12 analysts covering the TFX stock, the consensus rating is a ”Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago when three analysts gave “Moderate Buy” recommendations.

On Dec. 18, Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter reiterated a “Hold” rating on TFX, while lowering the price target to $200.

TFX’s mean price target of $238.90 represents a 34.5% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $285 indicates a staggering 60.4% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.