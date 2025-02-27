Teleflex Incorporated Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vascular Intervention Business from BIOTRONIK for €760 Million

Teleflex will acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention business for €760 million, enhancing its interventional cardiology portfolio.

Teleflex Incorporated has announced its agreement to acquire most of the Vascular Intervention business from BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG for approximately €760 million, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing Teleflex's presence in the $10 billion interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular market, broadening its product offerings to include various vascular intervention devices. Notably, around 75% of the acquired business revenue comes from coronary interventions. Teleflex's CEO, Liam Kelly, expressed optimism about the deal, highlighting its potential to complement their existing products and expand their innovation pipeline. The transaction is projected to start generating revenues in late 2025, with expectations for continued growth thereafter. Teleflex plans to finance the acquisition through new loans and has engaged in hedging against currency risks related to the deal.

Teleflex's acquisition of BIOTRONIK's Vascular Intervention business enhances its portfolio, expanding offerings in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular markets, which are significant growth sectors.

The transaction is expected to be financially beneficial, projected to be approximately $0.10 accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year of ownership, with growth anticipated in subsequent years.

The acquisition diversifies Teleflex's revenue mix geographically, with 50% of acquired revenues generated in EMEA, potentially reducing dependency on the North American market.

Integration of advanced coronary products from BIOTRONIK is expected to complement Teleflex's existing Interventional business and bolster its innovation pipeline, particularly in resorbable scaffold technologies.

The acquisition of BIOTRONIK's Vascular Intervention business for approximately €760 million may raise concerns regarding the financial impact on Teleflex, particularly if the anticipated revenue contributions do not materialize as expected.

There is a significant reliance on regulatory approvals for the acquisition, which introduces uncertainty and potential delays in completing the transaction.

The announcement contains forward-looking statements that suggest the possibility of integration difficulties and unanticipated costs, which could negatively affect Teleflex's operational capabilities and financial performance.

What is Teleflex's recent acquisition?

Teleflex has announced an agreement to acquire the Vascular Intervention business of BIOTRONIK for approximately €760 million.

When is the acquisition expected to be completed?

The acquisition is anticipated to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

What products will Teleflex gain from this acquisition?

Teleflex will acquire a variety of vascular intervention devices, including drug-coated balloons and drug-eluting stents for coronary and peripheral interventions.

How will this acquisition impact Teleflex's market presence?

This acquisition is expected to enhance Teleflex's global footprint in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular markets, significantly improving patient care.

What financial benefits does Teleflex expect from the acquisition?

The acquisition is projected to be approximately $0.10 accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year post-close.

Full Release



WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the Vascular Intervention business of BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG for an estimated cash payment on closing of approximately €760 million, less certain adjustments as provided in the purchase agreement including certain working capital not transferring and other customary adjustments. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2025.





The acquisition reflects Teleflex’s commitment to investing in the estimated $10 billion interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular market served by the Company’s portfolio post close.



1





,2



The acquired business will expand the Teleflex Interventional portfolio to include a broad suite of vascular intervention devices such as drug-coated balloons, drug-eluting stents, covered stents, balloon and self-expanding bare metal stents, and balloon catheters. In 2023, approximately 75% of the acquired revenues were generated by coronary interventions while the remaining approximately 25% were associated with peripheral interventional procedures.



3







“We are excited to announce the acquisition of BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention business, which we anticipate will significantly enhance our global presence in the cath lab, expand our suite of innovative technologies, and improve patient care” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex. “We believe the acquisition will allow us to position this advanced coronary portfolio alongside our existing Interventional business and establish our global footprint in the fast-growing peripheral intervention market. In particular, the acquired coronary products will be highly complementary to our well-established complex percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) platform and expand and enhance the legacy Interventional salesforce and offerings by combining existing Teleflex access products with the Vascular Intervention therapeutic devices. The acquired business is rooted in robust research and development, clinical expertise, and global manufacturing capabilities, which we believe will further bolster Teleflex’s innovation pipeline, and position the company to participate in the emerging potential for resorbable scaffold technologies. We believe the acquired business will be a meaningful contributor to our growth in the coming years, diversify our geographic revenue mix with 50% of the acquired revenues generated in EMEA



3



, and provide additional scale for investment into innovation.”





The acquired Vascular Intervention business consists of a comprehensive and differentiated portfolio for coronary and peripheral interventions performed in the cath lab and interventional radiology suites. In coronary vascular interventions, key products include the Pantera™ Lux™ Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter, the novel PK Papyrus™ Covered Coronary Stent for acute coronary artery perforations, and the Orsiro™ Mission Drug Eluting Stent, an ultrathin drug-eluting stent with differentiated clinical features. For peripheral interventions, the portfolio includes the Passeo™-18 Lux™ Peripheral Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter, Dynetic™-35 Balloon-Expandable Cobalt Chromium Stent, and the Pulsar™-18 T3 Self-Expanding 4F Stent.





The acquisition of the Vascular Intervention business will also allow Teleflex the opportunity to invest in and expand the clinical trial program for BIOTRONIK’s Freesolve™, a sirolimus-eluting Resorbable Metallic Scaffold (RMS) technology, including possible pursuit of the U.S. market. Freesolve™, which received its CE Mark in February 2024, is indicated in CE-mark accepting countries for de novo coronary artery lesions. The combination of temporary scaffolding with drug delivery is anticipated to address the current trend in interventional coronary and endovascular procedures toward leaving behind less permanent hardware. As demonstrated in the BIOMAG-I study, Freesolve™ RMS demonstrated resorption after 12 months, a target lesion failure rate comparable to contemporary drug-eluting stents, and no definite or probable scaffold thrombosis.



4





,





5



The European pivotal BIOMAG-II study is now enrolling.





Teleflex’s established peer-to-peer education, patient outreach, and clinical platform for its existing Interventional business will be further leveraged by the acquired portfolio of coronary vascular and peripheral vascular intervention devices.





As the interventional cardiology and peripheral intervention markets grow on a global basis, Teleflex anticipates that this acquisition will enhance its offerings to cardiac and peripheral care specialists, while significantly advancing its corporate growth objectives.







Vascular Intervention Acquisition Financial Outlook







The acquired BIOTRONIK products delivered a constant currency revenue CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2024. The acquired products are expected to generate approximately €91 million in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025. Beginning in 2026, the BIOTRONIK acquisition is expected to deliver constant currency revenue growth of 6% or better.





Excluding non-recurring purchase accounting items and other acquisition and integration related costs, the transaction is expected to be approximately $0.10 accretive to the Company’s adjusted earnings per share in the first year of ownership from the date of close, and to be increasingly accretive, thereafter.





Teleflex plans to initially finance the acquisition through a new term loan and revolving borrowings under its existing senior credit facility and cash on hand.





Additionally, the Company entered into foreign exchange derivative contracts to economically hedge against the foreign currency exposure associated with the cash consideration needed to complete the acquisition.







Company To Host Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide an operational update inclusive of the transaction at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. To participate in the conference call, please utilize this



link



to pre-register and receive the dial-in information. The call can also be accessed through a live audio webcast on the company’s website,



teleflex.com



.





An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 am Eastern Time on February 27, 2025, either on the Teleflex website or by telephone. The call can be accessed by dialing 1 800 770 2030 (U.S. and Canada) or 1 609 800 9909 (all other locations). The conference ID is 69028.







About Teleflex Incorporated







As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.





Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.





At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit



teleflex.com



.





Not all products may be available in all countries. The above-referenced drug-coated devices are not available in the United States and Japan.







References:









iData Research. (2023).



Global Market Report Suite for Peripheral Vascular Devices: With Impact of COVID-19



(iDATA_GLPV24_MS).





iData Research. (2023).



Global Market Report Suite for Interventional Cardiology Devices: With Impact of COVID-19



(iDATA_GLIC23_MS).





Based on BIOTRONIK 2023 actual net revenue at constant currency.





Seguchi M, Aytekin A, Xhepa E, Haude M, Wlodarczak A, van der Schaaf RJ, Torzewski J, Ferdinande B, Escaned J, Iglesias JF, Bennett J, Toth GG, Toelg R, Wiemer M, Olivecrona G, Vermeersch P, Waksman R, Garcia-Garcia HM, Joner M. Vascular response following implantation of the third-generation drug-eluting resorbable coronary magnesium scaffold: an intravascular imaging analysis of the BIOMAG-I first-in-human study. EuroIntervention. 2024 Sep 16;20(18):e1173-e1183. doi: 10.4244/EIJ-D-24-00055. PMID: 39279514; PMCID: PMC11384225. The study was sponsored by BIOTRONIK. M. Seguchi, M. Haude, J.F. Iglesias, J. Bennett, G.G. Toth, M. Wiemer, G. Olivecrona, R. Waksman, H.M. Garcia-Garcia, and M. Joner are paid consultants of BIOTRONIK.





Haude M, Wlodarczak A, van der Schaaf RJ, Torzewski J, Ferdinande B, Escaned J, Iglesias JF, Bennett J, Toth GG, Joner M, Toelg R, Wiemer M, Olivecrano G, Vermeersch P, Garcia-Garcia HM, Waksman R. A new resorbable magnesium scaffold for de novo coronary lesions (DREAMS 3): one-year results of the BIOMAG-I first-in-human study. EuroIntervention. 2023 Aug 7;19(5):e414-e422. doi: 10.4244/EIJ-D-23-00326. PMID: 37334655; PMCID: PMC10397670.













Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about our proposed acquisition of the Vascular Intervention business, our and the Vascular Intervention business’s commercialized and pipeline products, and the Vascular Intervention business’s technology platform, including, in each case, their potential benefits, anticipated revenue contribution, anticipated financing, anticipated accretion and the anticipated timing of completion of the proposed acquisition. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to, among other things, the possibility that the acquisition does not close; unanticipated costs and length of time required to comply with legal requirements and regulatory approvals applicable to the transaction; unanticipated difficulties and expenditures in connection with integration programs; customer and shareholder reaction to the transaction; risks associated with the financing of the transaction; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition; changes in general and international economic conditions, including fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors described or incorporated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.







CAUTION: Federal (USA) law restricts these devices for sale or use by or on the order of a physician.









Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Titan SGS, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names are the trademarks of their respective owners. Refer to the Instructions for Use for a complete listing of the indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. Information in this document is not a substitute for the product Instructions for Use. Not all products may be available in all countries. Please contact your local representative.









© 2025 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.









Contacts:







Teleflex





Lawrence Keusch





Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development







investor.relations@teleflex.com











610-948-2836



