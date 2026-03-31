Teleflex Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TFX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.75, changing hands as high as $119.77 per share. Teleflex Incorporated shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFX's low point in its 52 week range is $100.18 per share, with $141.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.