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Teleflex Appoints Jason Weidman CEO, Effective June 8

April 30, 2026 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), a provider of medical technologies, Thursday announced that it has named Jason Weidman as its Chief Executive Officer and President, effective June 8.

He succeeds Stuart Randle, who has been serving as the interim Chief Executive and President of the company since January.

Weidman has over 25 years of industry experience and joins Teleflex from Medtronic plc, where he held a number of senior leadership roles for over nearly two decades and was most recently SVP and President, Coronary & Renal Denervation, and SVP and President, Aortic, Peripheral and Venous.

In pre-market activity, TFX shares were trading at $132.95, down 0.28% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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