Teleflex Announces Split Into 2 Public Companies

Teleflex's (NYSE: TFX) fourth-quarter 2024earnings conference call held on February 27, 2025, revealed significant strategic shifts for the medical device company. In a transformative announcement, Teleflex outlined plans to acquire the Vascular Intervention business from Biotronik and separate into two publicly traded companies. Here are the three most important takeaways for long-term investors.

Transformative Corporate Split Will Create Two Focused Companies

Teleflex announced a major strategic pivot, planning to separate into two independent publicly traded companies to maximize shareholder value. The separation, expected to complete by mid-2026, will allow each entity to focus on its unique markets and growth opportunities.

Following our review, we are announcing today that the Teleflex Board of Directors has authorized management to pursue a plan to separate the company into 2 independent publicly traded companies. RemainCo and NewCo. The separation of the company is consistent with our stated corporate strategy to optimize our product portfolio and drive adjusted margins and adjusted earnings per share expansion. The separation is designed to deliver greater value for all Teleflex shareholders. -- Liam J. Kelly, Chairman, President & CEO

Strategic Acquisition to Strengthen Interventional Portfolio

The company is significantly expanding its interventional business (products used during catheter-based procedures in blood vessels) through the acquisition of Biotronik's Vascular Intervention business, which will enhance its presence in the catheterization lab and provide access to expanding markets. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Teleflex has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the Vascular Intervention business are privately held Biotronik SE & Co. KG for an estimated cash payment at closing of approximately EUR 760 million. ... The Vascular Intervention acquisition significantly expands Teleflex's market presence with a combined coronary and peripheral interventional business. -- Liam J. Kelly, Chairman, President & CEO

CFO Transition and Near-Term Growth Challenges

The company announced a CFO transition while facing several headwinds that limit near-term growth expectations, including continuing challenges in the UroLift business (a treatment for enlarged prostate), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) inventory management issues, and volume-based procurement impacts in China.

Our guidance of 1% to 2%, it honestly reflects the trading environment we see for the 12 months. ... If you take those 3 buckets of headwinds, that's approximately $100 million with the UroLift being the largest, OEM being next, and volume-based procurement being the third. -- Liam J. Kelly, Chairman, President & CEO

Looking Ahead

Teleflex's management expressed strategic confidence in its transformation plans, despite near-term growth challenges. With the separation into two focused companies and the strategic acquisition of Biotronik's Vascular Intervention business, the company is positioning itself for stronger future performance.

The "RemainCo" business, which will include Vascular Access, Interventional, and Surgical businesses, is expected to deliver 6%-plus revenue growth after separation, with strong gross margins in the mid-60% range. Meanwhile, the company is being realistic about current market challenges while setting the stage for what it believes will be accelerated long-term growth through increased strategic focus.

As CEO Liam Kelly emphasized, "Creating 2 independent publicly traded companies were positioned each to accelerate growth with a simplified operating model and enable increased management focus."

Should you invest $1,000 in Teleflex right now?

Before you buy stock in Teleflex, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teleflex wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $690,624!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

David Kretzmann has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teleflex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.