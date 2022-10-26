Teledyne To Buy ETM-Electromatic For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) said that it agreed to buy ETM-Electromatic, Inc.

ETM, headquartered in Newark, California, designs and manufactures high-power microwave and high-energy X-ray subsystems for cancer radiotherapy, defense and X-ray security applications.

Teledyne will also acquire ETM's purpose-built manufacturing facility from an affiliate of ETM and its owners.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

