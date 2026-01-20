Teledyne Technologies to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Teledyne Technologies TDY is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 21, 2026, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.27% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence TDY’s Q4 Results

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Teledyne Technologies completed the acquisition of the TransponderTech business from Saab AB, which is likely to support its performance during the period. The addition of TransponderTech expands TDY’s maritime offerings with Automatic Identification System, VHF Data Exchange System and Global Navigation Satellite System solutions. Integrated with existing brands such as Raymarine, FLIR Marine, ChartWorld and Teledyne CARIS, these capabilities strengthen the company’s end-to-end maritime technology portfolio. The acquisition is expected to contribute to fourth-quarter results through incremental product sales, while reinforcing Teledyne Technologies’ position in the maritime communications and navigation market.



Solid organic sales of defense electronics products, in addition to sales growth from recent acquisitions, are likely to have enhanced Aerospace & Defense Electronics unit’s top-line performance.



The Instrumentation segment’s revenue performance is likely to have benefited from increasing sales of gas detection products and marine instrumentation.



Higher sales of commercial infrared imaging components and subsystems, unmanned air systems and industrial automation imaging systems are likely to have benefited the Digital Imaging unit’s top-line performance.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

TDY’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.83 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.57 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 4.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Teledyne Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.52%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CurtissWright CW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The consensus estimate for CW’s fourth-quarter sales indicates an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.75% for the trailing four quarters.



Rocket Lab RKLB is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces fourth-quarter results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The consensus estimate for RKLB’s fourth-quarter sales indicates an improvement of 34.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.51% for the trailing four quarters.



Transdigm Group TDG is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter of fiscal 2026 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The consensus estimate for TDG’s first-quarter of fiscal 2026 sales implies an improvement of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.84% for the trailing four quarters.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.