Teledyne Technologies to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 22, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.06% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence TDY’s Q1 Results

In the first quarter of 2026, Teledyne Technologies acquired DD-Scientific Holdings Limited and its subsidiary DD-Scientific Limited, which is expected to support its overall performance during the period. The acquisition expands Teledyne Technologies’ presence across key end markets, including power generation, petrochemicals, semiconductors and medical technology. It is likely to drive incremental revenues from advanced sensing solutions while reinforcing the company’s position in the global environmental and industrial instrumentation market.



Solid organic sales of defense electronics and commercial aerospace products, along with contributions from recent acquisitions, are likely to have supported the top-line performance of the Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment.



The Instrumentation segment’s revenues are expected to have benefited from increased sales of marine instruments and underwater autonomous vehicles.



Higher sales of infrared imaging components and subsystems, along with strong sales of unmanned air systems and surveillance products, are likely to have driven the Digital Imaging segment’s top-line growth.

TDY’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.48 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.51 billion, calling for a year-over-year improvement of 4.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TDY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Hexcel Corporation HXL is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 22, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HXL’s earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.5%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $487 million, calling for a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.



BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +11.47% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 1.1%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $818.6 million, calling for a year-over-year jump of 20%.



Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW is set to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.24 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 14.9%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $863.7 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 7.2%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.