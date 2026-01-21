Teledyne Technologies Inc Reveals Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $275.6 million, or $5.84 per share. This compares with $198.5 million, or $4.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $297.5 million or $6.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $1.61 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.40 To $ 5.50

